Kanpur Mayor Pramila Clicks Photo While Casting Vote; Booked For Breach Of Poll Secrecy

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey landed in controversy on Sunday after she clicked photos and videos inside the polling booth during the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Pandey shared a photo of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as she cast her vote at the Hudson School polling booth in Kanpur. She also recorded a video and shared it on several WhatsApp groups.

Kanpur Mayor booked for breaching poll secrecy

It is illegal to click and share photography or videography from inside a polling booth. Taking cognizance of the matter, the District Magistrate has initiated action against her. In a tweet, the Kanpur DM informed that an FIR has been lodged against Pandey for violating the secret ballot.

"An FIR is being lodged against Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station," he said.

However, shortly after the incident, another BJP leader was caught violating the EC rules. Former city president of BJYM Nawab Singh also took mobile inside the booth and shot a video while casting his vote on the EVM. The video has gone viral on social media.

UP elections Phase 3

Polling is being held today in 59 assembly seats spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. This is the third phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger and BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today. The results of these elections will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 polls, BJP won 50 of these seats whereas SP, BSP, and Congress emerged victorious in 7, 1, and 1 seats respectively.