Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun Applies For VRS; To Fight UP Election On BJP Ticket

In a big development, sources told Republic TV that Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun is likely to be fielded as a candidate by BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. After the Election Commission of India announced the election dates on January 8, the IPS officer confirmed on Facebook that he had applied for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme in order to serve the nation in a new capacity. Moreover, he expressed pride in the fact that UP CM Yogi Adityanth considered him worthy of becoming a BJP member.

In his post, the Kanpur Police Commissioner remarked, "I will try to provide services to the party with my experience in the police force and skill in upgrading the system. Moreover, I will try to strengthen PM Narendra Modi's initiative of inducting people from different walks of life into the party. I will try to work for the welfare of the weakest and poorest person as propagated by Mahatma Gandhi."

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Arun hails from Kannauj and holds a Master's degree in Public Policy from British Columbia University. He has served in several important positions including the SP of Agra, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Hathras and Siddharth Nagar and the head of the Close Protection Team guarding former PM Manmohan Singh as part of SPG besides being a part of the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Kosovo in 2002-03. As per sources, he is likely to contest the election from Kannauj.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun applies for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) from Indian Police Services to join politics, he announces in Facebook post



"I am feeling very proud that CM Yogi Adityanath considered me worthy of BJP membership," he writes — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2022

UP Election 2022

In the 2017 UP Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. This time, the saffron party is facing a stiff challenge from SP whose leader Akhilesh Yadav is crisscrossing the state as a part of his 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra'.

The 2022 UP polls will be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.