Addressing a press conference on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal ridiculed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's claim that AAP emerged from RSS. Highlighting the fact that Congress has been making similar allegations over the last 7 years, he scoffed at the charge that AAP is BJP's B-team. Moreover, he predicted that the Sonia Gandhi-led party would be destroyed in the near future for simply whining about the improvement in AAP's electoral performance instead of focusing on its own shortcomings.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Congress has been saying this for the last 7 years. They have called us BJP's B-team, RSS' B-team, or someone's C-team. They have said that Kejriwal is garnering our votes. They will keep crying and will be destroyed soon."

On this occasion, he added, "All these parties and their leaders are abusing me and Bhagwant Mann. Yesterday, Amit Shah arrived and abused only me and Aam Aadmi Party. Channi Sahab gets up in the morning and abuses me and Bhagwant Mann until evening. He does not even take Sukhbir Badal's name. Sukhbir Badal Sahab abuses only me and Bhagwant Mann. He does not take Channi's name. Priyanka Gandhi arrived and abused me. It seems as if all these parties have come together."

पंजाब को हराने के लिए ये सारी पार्टियाँ फिर से इकट्ठी हो गई हैं। इस बार पूरा पंजाब मिलकर इन पार्टियों को हराएगा। AAP National Convenor श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी की Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/wF0bo1RAXq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 14, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi tears into AAP

A day earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a frontal attack on AAP for projecting the Delhi model in order to woo the voters of Punjab. Speaking at a poll rally in the state, she compared Kejriwal's strategy to BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha campaign wherein the benefit of the Gujarat model was propagated on a large scale. Alleging close ties between AAP and RSS, the Congress general secretary claimed that the Delhi government had failed to deliver in key areas such as education and health.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra opined, "Kejriwal comes here and says that look at the Delhi model, the Delhi government. Don't forget, such a model was propagated even before. In 2014, the BJP government at the Centre was formed on the basis of the Gujarat model. Big advertisements showcasing development, ease of business, rise in prosperity and employment in Gujarat. That model was limited to ads. You got a government in which jobs have been reduced. You got a government that crushed farmers. You got a government in which no institutions of health and education have been built."