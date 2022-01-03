Slamming Yogi Adityanath for the UP COVID mishandling, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, claimed that it was the worst in the world. Taking a dig at SP and BJP, he claimed that while SP govt had only built graveyards, Adityanath govt sent people to graveyards during the 2nd wave of COVID. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Kejriwal: 'UP COVID management worst'

"Prev governments of UP only constructed graveyards. In the last 5 years, Yogi ji not only constructed graveyards but also sent people to graveyards. COVID19 management in UP was the worst in the world," said Kejriwal while addressing a rally in Lucknow.

Prev governments of UP only constructed graveyards. In the last 5 years, Yogi ji not only constructed graveyards but also sent people to graveyards. COVID19 management in UP was the worst in the world: Delhi CM & AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/FXwwpzW6zI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2022

UP COVID 2nd wave

In the second week of May, 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. Soon enough, hundreds of dead bodies were found buried in the sand near river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. Visuals across the Ganga banks showed over 2000 bodies buried on river banks as the nation lamented the indignity of those deceased.

Also, during the second COVID wave, 700 school staff died due to COVID while on poll duty for UP Panchayat polls. As per reports, the Uttar Pradeshiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh has written to UP CM Adityanath and SEC, listing names of all the deceased who died due to contracting COVID-19 on poll duty, demanding to defer counting on May 2. With no deferment, UP govt offered a compensation of Rs 30 lakhs to polls workers' families who succumbed to COVID. Miffed by the govt's inaction, Allahabad HC ordered that atleast Rs 1 crore must be awarded as ex-gratia.

UP polls 2022

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Other parties like AIMIM, SP, JDU, AAP, Shiv Sena have announced that it will contest polls.