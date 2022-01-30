KP Maurya Condemns Brutal Murder Of BJP Candidate Laxminarayan Chaudhary’s Proposer

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday condoled the demise of a BJP leader, who was allegedly murdered due to a political rivalry ahead of the assembly elections. Ramveer, a local leader from Mathura’s Paigaon village, was killed by four motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire at him on Friday. He was a close aide of Cabinet Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, who is BJP's candidate from the Chhata Assembly constituency of Mathura.

Taking to Twitter, KP Maurya said he was deeply saddened by the news of Ramveer's brutal murder and expressed condolences to his family and supporters.

"The news of the brutal murder of Ram Veer ji, a close aide of Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan ji, a BJP candidate from Chhata Assembly constituency of Mathura, is deeply saddening. My humble tributes to the departed soul and my deepest condolences to the family and supporters," he wrote.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is overlooking the BJP’s preparation for the UP Assembly polls, shared the news of Ramveer's death Saturday and accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of orchestrating the killing. Expressing shock at the murder of the BJP leader, Pradhan said that the murder was evidence of SP's hooliganism in the state.

"The Samajwadi Party resorted to violence after seeing their ‘cycle’ tremble. 'Lal Topi Wale’ are back in their style. The murder of Ramveer ji is a glimpse of Akhilesh's goonda raj. But this time too the public will run 'bulldozer' over the hooliganism of the SP,” Pradhan tweeted.

'SP Govt gave a riot to each district'

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over lack of development and increasing violence under the rule of previous governments.

"SP Govt gave a mini CM, a ahubali, a scam, and a riot to each district during its rule. That was the definition of development for SP. On the contrary, BJP Govt gave a product (One District, One Product scheme), a major industry and a medical college to each district," Shah said while addressing a rally in Saharanpur.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The Election Commission informed that the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.