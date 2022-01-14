'Ladki Hoon' Poster Girl Calls Congress Anti-women; 'Used My Face To Attract Women & OBCs'

Dr Priyanka Maurya, who is the face of Congress' 'Ladki hun Lad Sakti Hun' campaign, on Friday, said that the tickets for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls were predecided. She alleged that the OBCs are just used to garner votes, but not given a ticket.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Maurya said, "I have been betrayed. We were told that there will be screening, observation and survey to select candidates for polls. But even after completing all tasks, I was not given the ticket. People kept me telling me that this ticket (170 Sarojini Nagar) is reserved for Rudra Daman Singh. I knew it, but I was still fighting for it. I was asked to bring girls for marathons, people in addresses and meetings, induct workers to Congress. I did a lot of work for it."

She further alleged that Congress used her face to attract women and OBC voters, but when it came to giving a ticket they chose a non-OBC candidate.

'Was asked to pay for ticket': Dr Priyanka Maurya

Calling Congress an anti-women party, Dr Priyanka Maurya added, "My name is written as Dr Priyanka Maurya OBC in the poster but this party is anti-women...I have seen women who had been working for 30 years who did not get the tickets...I received a call and they said that if you want a ticket then you will have to pay and I clearly said I have no money to pay because I wanted to get the ticket based on my work."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday released the party's first list of 125 candidates for the UP polls which featured 50 women. Some of the prominent candidates include Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Misra-Mona, Mahila Congress general secretary Shamina Shafiq, ex-Bareilly Mayor Supriya Aron and Congress media panellist Pankhuri Pathak.

Priyanka Gandhi faces an uphill task of reviving the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh, where it won only seven seats in the 2017 Assembly polls.