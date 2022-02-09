'Ladki Hoon' Poster Girl Vandana Singh Exits Congress; 'No Place For Honest Workers'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election and in yet another setback to the Gandhi-Vadra clan, a poster girl of Congress' 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' campaign, Vandana Singh, exited the party on the account of 'ignorance' amongst the party workers. Notably, Singh was previously serving as the Vice President of UP Central of Mahila Congress and the disassociation can be marked as a jolt to the party amid full-fledged campaigning.

Further, it was brought to the fore by top sources that Singh announced her exit owing to little or negligible involvement of the high command, including Priyanka Gandhi, in matters important to the upcoming polls. Clearly, several former leaders within Congress have raised objections to a failed leadership in the party coupled with ever-escalating factionalism.

In addition, Singh mentioned that there exists no place for honest and dedicated workers in Congress, as everyone's hard work and repute dilutes owing to the Gandhi-Vadra hegemony. She further said that Congress has denied her tickets to two seats ahead of the UP polls despite her holding the Mahila Congress office, and cited that this pushed her to resign from the post as well as the party.

In much embarrassment to the Congress party, another poster personality Priyanka Maurya had called it quits despite being portrayed as one of the main figures for the ongoing campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Maurya had left Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party.

'Ladki Hoon' poster girl Priyanka Maurya calls Congress anti-women

On January 14, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Maurya said that the tickets for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls were predecided. She alleged that the OBCs are just used to garner votes, but not given a ticket. Subsequently, she exited the party to join hands with BJP.

Maurya further said, "I have been betrayed. We were told that there will be screening, observation and survey to select candidates for polls. But even after completing all tasks, I was not given the ticket. People kept me telling me that this ticket (170 Sarojini Nagar) is reserved for Rudra Daman Singh. I knew it, but I was still fighting for it. I was asked to bring girls for marathons, people in addresses and meetings, induct workers to Congress. I did a lot of work for it."

"I fought for the slogan of Congress 'Lakdi hoon Lad Sakti hoon'. The party used my social media following, my caste support to increase their voter base. I was asked to ask for bringing girls for marathons, people in addresses and meetings, induct workers to Congress. I was made to do all the tasks but the ticket was given to someone else." Maurya added.