Lakhimpur Massacre: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Getting 'hurried Bail' For Ashish Mishra

As Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish - walks out of jail on bail, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, claimed that BJP gave hurried bail to him as they knew that they would lose polls. He claimed that Ashish Mishra will not be able to escape the 'people's court', likening the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Lakhimpur is set to go to the polls on February 23 in the 4th phase of the UP elections.

"BJP gave a hurried bail to the accused Ashish Mishra because they knew the government is going to change in UP. If farm laws were taken back, this means Yogi Adityanath will also have to go back. Ashish Mishra will not get bail from people's courts. Lakhimpur Kheri case is reminding us of Jallianwala Bagh incident in independent India," said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ashish Mishra walks out of jail

Nearly four months after his arrest, Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was released from prison on February 15. The Allahabad High Court noted that Mishra had appeared before the Investigation Officer and that a chargesheet had also been filed against him- granting him bail on February 10. A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Mishra's bail.

Mishra has been named as the main accused in the UP police's chargesheet, along with his relative Virendra Shukla, Sumit Jaiswal. They have been booked under Section 201 of IPC for a conspiracy to destroy evidence, apart from charges of murder. The SIT stated that the driver of the SUV (allegedly Ashish Mishra) drove the vehicle with an "intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence".

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A scribe was also killed in the clash.