Lakhimpur Violence: Priyanka Vadra Asks UP Govt To Challenge Ashish Mishra's Bail In SC

Contending that the UP government didn't argue its case effectively in the Lakhimpur violence matter, Priyanka Vadra urged it to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the bail granted to Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. Named as the main accused in the case, Mishra walked free on Tuesday after spending over 4 months behind the bars. Speaking to the media, the Congress general secretary asserted that Mishra must face consequences as the kin of the deceased as well as eyewitnesses had ascertained his role in the incident.

Priyanka Vadra remarked, "The government should have argued its case against him more forcefully before the court. It should appeal in the Supreme Court. Everyone knows what happened. Everyone witnessed it. There are videos (of the incident). The family members (of the deceased) and the eyewitnesses are saying this. When the government says that it is on the side of the farmers, it should present its case properly in the court so that he doesn't get bail."

In the bail order, the Allahabad HC ruled, "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in toto, it is evident that as per the F.I.R., the role of firing was assigned to the applicant for killing the protesters, but during the course of the investigation, no such firearm injuries were found either on the body of any of the deceased or on the body of any injured person. Thereafter, the prosecution alleged that the applicant provoked the driver of the vehicle for crushing the protesters, however, the driver along with two others, who were in the vehicle, had been killed by the protesters. It is further evident that during the course of the investigation, notice was issued to the applicant and he appeared before the Investigating Officer."

The Lakhimpur violence case

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021, leading to the death of 8 persons including four farmers. On November 17, 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel. The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On December 14, 2021, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338.