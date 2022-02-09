Lalu Prasad Yadav Predicts 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP' Ahead Of First Phase Polling

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav predicted BJP's defeat in the Uttar Pradesh election commencing on February 10. While RJD has been an ally of Congress in Bihar as well as at the Centre, it has been inclined to support Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. Accusing the saffron party of perpetuating false rhetoric, Yadav contended that people were tired of its discourse on riots and religion. While the first phase is scheduled for Thursday, voting for the other phases will take place on February 4, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav remarked, "BJP is going to be wiped out in Uttar Pradesh. Everyone is tired of listening to BJP's propaganda. They have only been talking about riots, religion and temple."

BJP is going to lose in Uttar Pradesh. People in the state are tired of BJP's propaganda. They have only been talking about riots, religion and temple... Nitish Kumar can go to any extent to stay on the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav pic.twitter.com/rNv83d0I9v — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

The high-stakes Uttar Pradesh election

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath and other top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election, SP too is leaving no stones unturned.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati formally commenced campaigning only a few weeks ago. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP having made public its plan to contest 100 seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.