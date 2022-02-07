Mamata Banerjee Says She Tried To Convince Congress To Ally With SP In UP; 'Did Not Agree'

Before leaving for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party would have been easy to defeat, had old partners Samajwadi Party and Congress joined hands in the State. Addressing the media, Banerjee added that she had tried convincing Congress to join hands with SP, but up to no good.

"This would lead to vote split in the state," Mamata Banerjee further said at the Kolkata airport as she left for Lucknow, adding,“I am campaigning for Akhilesh Yadav. He invited me. I want him to win. He has the organizational setup. I want BJP to lose."

SP- Congress' meet & greet

Earlier last week, while campaigning, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greeted Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary. While Vadra waved from an open van, the two other leaders, who have joined hands for the forthcoming election waved back from their campaign bus amid loud cheers and applause in Bulandshahr as they campaigned for the seven phased Uttar Pradesh polls.

As the video of their bonhomie went viral, Yadav has called the exchange of waves with Vadra an act 'in the name of decency'.

#WATCH | Bulandshahr | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav-RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary wave at and greet each other after they came face to face during their respective election campaigns for #UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/OWV3IlKT0v — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that SP-RLD and Congress had jointly entered the poll fray in 2017 and had broken ties after figuring out that it did not work. For the upcoming elections, right in the very beginning, SP had made clear that it would not be contesting in alliance with big parties like Congress and BSP, and had later moved to smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. Congress, on the other hand, is fighting solo. Both are moving forward with the aim of uprooting the BJP under Yogi Adityanath from power in the state.

UP elections

UP elections will be conducted in seven phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

Republic in collaboration with PMarq is conducting a running opinion poll. The most recent opinion poll that was held between January 23 and January 25, shows Bharatiya Janata Party+ retaining power in the elections winning over 249-269 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is projected to win 113-133 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains- BSP is likely to bag 9-17, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.