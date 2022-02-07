Mamata Banerjee To Reach Uttar Pradesh Today To Campaign For Akhilesh Yadav-led SP

With an aim to campaign for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will begin her two-day visit to the state. Mamata Banerjee will reach the state today at around 5.20 pm and hold a press conference at the Samajwadi Party office on Tuesday to appeal to the citizens to vote for Samajwadi Party. The Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from February 10.

TMC supremo on extending support to Akhilesh Yadav-led SP:

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pardesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she had said while reflecting her national ambitions in the next general elections.

UP Elections 2022

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

TMC to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from UP

After getting re-elected as the TMC chairperson on February 2, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. She further urged all regional parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 polls.

Speaking at the TMC organisational meeting at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I want all the regional parties to unite, fight, and defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections as we will contest the polls from Uttar Pradesh." Along extending her support to Samajwadi Party, she said, "I am not going to contest Assembly polls this year but will support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on February 8, 2022."

(With ANI inputs)