Mamata Bolsters SP Campaign With UP Presser; Appeals 'don't Fall For BJP's False Promises'

In a big boost for Samajwadi Party, WB CM Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference in its support at Lucknow on Tuesday along with Akhilesh Yadav. Giving a clarion call to ensure SP's victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election, she urged the people to not fall for BJP's "false promises".

On this occasion, she also castigated the Yogi Adityanath-led government over its failures such as the Hathras gangrape and the dumping of bodies in the river Ganga during the second wave of COVID-19. Moreover, the TMC supremo revealed that she will visit PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on March 3.

#WATCH | Lucknow: West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee throws a football to the public as she holds a press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in support to the party for #UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/aDu0pDjIOr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 8, 2022

Welcoming Banerjee to UP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "I want to congratulate Mamata Banerjee for defeating communal forces. As it is always said 'Truth shall prevail', you set an example. BJP positioned its entire Army in Bengal. Despite this, you defeated them. BJP not only lost in West Bengal but your win boosted the honour of women in the country. Didi reached Delhi from Calcutta. But the people of Delhi could not come to UP."

Speaking at the presser, the West Bengal CM stated, "I want to congratulate Akhilesh for sending Kiranmoy Nanda, Jaya Bachchan to West Bengal to help in our party's campaign. I have come to UP for the same thing. Western UP goes to the polls on the 10th. It is there in other places later. In every election, you must come together and ensure SP's victory and BJP's defeat. I have come to Lucknow to say this."

"History will never forgive those responsible for Hathas, Unnao incidents and bodies dumped in Ganga in UP during Covid. Yogi Ji, where were you when these things were happening? Yogi Ji must apologise to the people of Uttar Pradesh," she added. During her UP visit, Banerjee is also likely to interact with the local unit of TMC.

Watch the full joint press conference here:

SP's thrust on Uttar Pradesh election

For the past several months, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra". Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases beginning from February 10, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.