Mamata's UP Trip Will Benefit CM Yogi, People Know Her Reality: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

While West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is all set to campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, BJP leader and Bengal assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari took a jibe at the TMC chief, saying that her every visit to the state will benefit CM Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier on Monday, the TMC supremo reached Uttar Pradesh for campaigning for Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari, while speaking to ANI, said, "Every visit of Mamata Banerjee in the state will benefit chief minister Yogi Adityanath as people across the country are aware of the atrocities committed on Hindus after TMC won the Bengal elections last year."

Accusing CM Banerjee of being an "anti-Hindu", he said that her TMC government in West Bengal has stopped the immersion of goddess Durga idols and even the Puja of Goddess Saraswati in many educational institutions.

"The people of the land of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna made it clear that they will bring in the government which brought Lord Ram home (Ayodhya)", he added.

Further leveling more allegations against her, the BJP leader also alleged that she has made a deal with Azam Khan and Mukhtar Abbas Ansari and has promised them and their associates to give a "safe home" in Bengal after Yogi Adityanath becomes the chief minister for his second term.

This is not the first time when Suvendu Adhikari who was once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee had lashed out at the TMC government for instigating violence in the state.

Taking this to Twitter, in a series of tweets, he wrote, "I would like to remind the respectable people of UP, that, the lady on propaganda peddling tour preaching democratic values, has blood on her hands. Blood of 55 BJP workers including WB Vidhan Sabha election candidate Manas Saha. History would depict her as a tyrant."

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee arrives in Lucknow

Earlier on Monday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee reached Lucknow for a two-day visit to the poll-bound state when she was received by Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav at the Amausi airport. While Banerjee's Trinamool Congress will not contest the upcoming elections, she will be campaigning for Samajwadi Party in the state.

Banerjee is also likely to address a joint press conference with the SP chief at the party office. Notably, the West Bengal CM had earlier announced about contesting the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 from the state.

Image: ANI/PTI