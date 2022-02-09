Mathura Assembly Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Elections Results

Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 will commence on Thursday, February 10, with polling scheduled to take place in 58 Assembly seats spread across 11 districts in Western UP. Campaigning in the constituencies that are going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the poll-bound state, ended on Tuesday evening. The polling will begin at 7 am in the morning in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), to ensure the polling is safe from COVID-19. The polling will end at 6 pm in the evening.

As far as the Mathura constituency is concerned, it falls under the Mathura Lok Sabha segment and is a part of the Mathura district. While speculation was rife that UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was eyeing this seat, BJP gave the ticket to state Minister for Energy and Additional Sources of Energy Shrikant Sharma. The latter defeated Congress' Pradeep Mathur by a staggering margin of 1,01,161 votes in the last Assembly election. Mathur, who held the seat from 2002 to 2017, has again been nominated by the Congress party. On the other hand, SP has fielded former Sadabad MLA Devendra Agrawal.

Mathura Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh

Election Winner Party Votes Runners -Up Party Votes Margin of Victory (votes) 2017 Shrikant Sharma Bharatiya Janta Party 143,361 Pradeep Mathur Indian National Congress 42,200 1,01,161 2012 Pradeep Mathur Indian National Congress 54,498 Devendra Kumar Sharma Bharatiya Janta Party 53,997 501

2022 Mathura Assembly Election in Uttar Pradesh

Contenders Party Votes Shrikant Sharma Bharatiya Janta Party - Pradeep Mathur Indian National Congress - Devendra Agrawal Samajwadi Party -

