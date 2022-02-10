Last Updated:

'It's time to decide if...' | Mayawati Appeals To Voters To Give BSP A Chance As UP Election 2022 Phase 1 Polling Begins

BSP supremo Mayawati appealed to the citizens to give BSP a chance to form government in Uttar Pradesh as the party is a better choice compared to the BJP

Written By
Vidyashree S
UP Election 2022

Image: PTI


As polling for the first phase of assembly elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh is in progress, BSP supremo Mayawati urged the voters to decide on a better future if they want the next five years full of sorrow and helplessness like before or would choose another party to save themselves. She appealed to the citizens to give BSP a chance to form a government in Uttar Pradesh as the party is a better choice compared to the BJP which 'never worked on issues including poverty, unemployment,' and others. 

Mayawati took to Twitter to welcome the votes to phase 1 of UP polls and said, "BSP is a movement of social change and economic emancipation, whose goal is to liberate the poor, labourers, farmers, small traders and other toiling society from the helpless and slave life and make them proper partners in power, which is due to parties like BJP, SP, and Congress. ".

"By committing the crime of hiding face like an ostrich towards the burning problems of poverty, unemployment, inflation and potholed roads, electricity, sanitation, etc., the BJP government of UP and the Center now has the only option of changing the government. . BSP better option. Do give us a chance", the BSP chief added.

READ | UP elections: BKU's Naresh Tikait 'sure' farmers will vote less for BJP after protests

On February 2, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president addressed her very first public rally and pitched a reconstructed “BSP 2.0” where she’s very much in charge. She further warned the media that this year's elections could be a re-run of 2007 when the BSP was completely ignored as a powerful contender.

READ | UP Election 2022: Voting for Phase I begins tomorrow, Check how to download Voter ID Card

Phase 1 polling in Uttar Pradesh

On Thursday, February 10, the voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election has begun with 58 constituencies in 11 districts going to the polls. The voting has started at 7 am and is likely to end at 6 pm. In the first phase, 623 candidates are in the fray and over 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote. 

READ | Seven key takeaways from PM Modi’s mega interview ahead of UP polls

The districts going for polls include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, and Mathura.

Western UP and Doab regions of the state will have voting in the first phase. The BJP has fielded 17 Jat candidates in western UP, a region that is dominated by the Jat community. Opposition political parties in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), have fielded 12 and six Jat candidates, respectively.

READ | UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Phase-1 polling begins; SP alleges voter harassment

UP Election 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

READ | UP Election 2022 Phase 1: PM urges people to participate in 'holy festival of democracy'

(Image: PTI)

Tags: UP Election 2022, Mayawati, Uttar Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND