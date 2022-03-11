Mayawati Blames BSP's UP Loss On 'Muslims Voting En Masse For SP'; Assuages Party Workers

With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) getting only one seat in the Uttar Pradesh election on Thursday, party supremo Mayawati went to great lengths to explain the reasons for her party's poll debacle. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, March 11, the BSP supremo appealed to her workers to not get demoralised by the disappointing results and stressed the need to bring the party back to power. To assuage them, she recalled that BJP was also in bad shape for a long time in UP before its 2017 election victory. Blaming "casteist" forces for misguiding the voters, she contended that the Muslims had committed a big mistake by voting en masse for Samajwadi Party.

Mayawati appealed, "The party workers should not get scared and demoralised by the unexpected results for BSP in the Assembly polls. But they must learn the real reasons for the defeat, learn lessons and take forward our party and movement. And we have to come back to power in the future so that the welfare of the poor, helpless, unhappy, weak and oppressed can be ensured."

"BJP has also seen such bad times when the people here did not give them the chance to rule for a long time since Independence. Before 2017, the situation of BJP was not very good here. Similarly, Congress is currently going through the bad phase which BJP endured in the past. That's why yesterday's election results serve as a lesson for the future," the former UP CM added.

Dismissing the contention that her party is BJP's B-team, the BSP chief said, "If the votes of Muslims combined with the votes of Dalits as witnessed in West Bengal where TMC defeated BJP, the same outcome could have been repeated here. Along with this, people forget the fact that only BSP can stop BJP from coming to power and not SP. As a result of this wrong thought process, BJP came back to power. If there was a three-way battle in UP, the results would have been as per BSP's predictions. Muslims were with BSP, but its entire vote shifted to SP and their wrong decision caused a big loss to BSP."

She elaborated, "Fear spread among BSP supporters, Upper Castes and OBCs that Jungle Raj will return to UP if SP comes back. And then, these people went to BJP. Muslims have committed a very big mistake by trusting SP instead of BSP. BSP has been punished because of this."

BSP's dismal performance

In the recently concluded round of Assembly elections, BSP put up its candidates in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab. While it went solo in UP and Uttarakhand, it formed an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal for the Punjab polls. Concerns over less number of rallies addressed by Mayawati were reflected in the poll results as the party could get one seat in UP despite garnering a vote share of 12.88%. This marks a new low for the party that formed the government in 2007 with 207 seats. While it was reduced to 80 seats in the 2012 election, it could win only 19 seats last time.

Interestingly, the Mayawati-led party won two seats in Uttarakhand where it has a marginal presence. However, SAD's gambit to ally with BSP to woo Dalit voters proved to be unsuccessful as the alliance could bag a mere four seats in the 117-member Assembly. On its own, BSP won a single seat with a vote share of 1.77%.