Mayawati Blames Rival Parties For Failure To Execute Ganga E-way Project During Her Tenure

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday, December 18, accused political rivals of creating problems during her tenure concerning the eight-lane Ganga Expressway project. According to Mayawati, the Ganga E-way Project was planned when she was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur.

Mayawati wrote on Twitter, "The BSP government was making efforts to link the Purvanchal (region of UP) with Delhi through the eight-lane Ganga Expressway from Noida to Ballia and address the problems of poverty, exodus and unemployment. But then the Congress, BJP and the SP put hurdles and opposed it."

She further stated that the current CM Yogi government has taken the project into consideration after 10 years of its plan as the elections are near.

Her tweet in Hindi read, "After 10 years, when the elections are near, the Ganga Expressway is being split and its foundation stone is being laid. For how long will the public be deceived by such selfish politics? Alertness on the part of the public is necessary."

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that the expressway will improve connectivity and boost economic development and tourism in UP.

Appreciating the modern infrastructure introduced in the state, Narendra Modi said, "The modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilised. You have seen how public money was used earlier. But today, UP's money is being used for UP's development. Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers."

The Ganga Expressway is the state's longest as it covers the 594-km pathway starting from Bijauli village along NH-334 in Meerut and ending at Judapur Dandu village near bypass of NH-2 in Prayagraj. The project plan comprises the construction of nine public convenience centres, seven railway overbridges, 14 major bridges, 126 minor bridges, and 381 underpasses.

