Mayawati Slams Channi Over 'bhaiya' Remark; Asks People To Teach Cong A Lesson In Polls

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Janata Dal (United), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'bhaiya' remark. She said that the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar must teach a lesson to Congress in Assembly Elections.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mayawati said, "The manner in which the Congress CM of Punjab has insulted the people of UP and Bihar in the presence of the top leadership is very shameful. In such a situation, the people of these two states must teach a lesson to Congress in the assembly elections being held in Punjab and UP also. People of Bihar must also take proper cognizance of this."

पंजाब के कांग्रेसी सीएम ने शीर्ष नेतृत्व की मौजूदगी में यूपी व बिहार के लोगों का जिस प्रकार से अपमान किया है वह अति शर्मनाक। ऐसे में इन दोनों राज्यों के लोग कांग्रेस को पंजाब व यूपी में भी हो रहे विधानसभा आमचुनाव में जरूर सबक सिखाएं। बिहार के लोग भी इसका जरूर उचित संज्ञान लें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 16, 2022

Channi stokes controversy with 'UP Bihar bhaiyas' remark

Days ahead of assembly polls in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stroked row by asking people to not let 'Bhaiyas' from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state. Standing alongside Priyanka Vadra, Channi called Congress general secretary the daughter-in-law of the state.

During a poll rally, Channi said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," Channi. However, shockingly, Priyanka was seen smiling and clapping.

BSP's ally in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal has also reacted to the controversy. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka or Channi need to give an explanation to the people. "India is one, and all the people are together".

BJP and AAP have also slammed Channi for his 'Bhaiyas' statement. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi and Channi have insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh. He asked if Congress has taken responsibility to insult UP.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has also called it a very shameful statement. Asserting that the entire country is one, the Delhi CM said, "They keep calling me 'black'. We strongly condemn such a comment about any person or community. Priyanka Gandhi belongs to UP, so she is a Bhaiya too."

The assembly elections in Punjab will take place on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

