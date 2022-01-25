Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Election, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo, Mayawati is all set to address a rally on February 2, 2022 in Agra. BSP National General Secretary, Satish Chandra Misra said, 'Time and place of public meeting and information about upcoming public meetings will be made available to the media brothers soon.'

BSP leader has also assured that the public campaign will take place taking COVID norms in account:

"It is to be informed that on 2nd February 2022, National President of BSP, former Chief Minister of UP, Hon'ble sister Mayawati ji will address the public meeting in Agra following the covid rules. Time and place of public meeting and information about upcoming public meetings will be made available to the media brothers soon," tweeted Misra in Hindi.

अवगत कराना है कि दिनांक 2 फरवरी 2022 को बीएसपी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, यूपी की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री माननीया बहन कु.@Mayawati जी आगरा में कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए जनसभा को संबोधित करेंगी ।

जनसभा का समय एवं स्थान तथा आगामी जनसभाओं की सूचना मीडिया बंधुओ को शीघ्र उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/gumfoSxw8z — Satish Chandra Misra (@satishmisrabsp) January 25, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi speaks on Mayawati's campaigning

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had earlier said that she is 'shocked' with Mayawati's inactive campaigning.

'We are very surprised that Mayawati's party has still not become active in the Uttar Pradesh Elections campaign', said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Vadra, who had earlier declared herself as Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate, questioned the reason behind Mayawati's low-profile suggesting that the BJP may be exerting 'pressure' to prevent BSP from becoming active.

In a separate context, the BSP supremo had not left a chance of slamming Vadra for backtracking on her assertion that she is the Congress' CM face in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and had added it is grand old party's reflection of the poor prospects.

Mayawati added, "In UP, people perceive parties like Congress as vote-cutter parties. In such a situation, it is necessary to throw BJP out of power and form a government whose leadership works for the interests of everyone. In reality, BSP is the number one in this list."

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: BSP's political moves

Meanwhile, BSP has been making back to back statements keeping the future elections in sight. Recently, Mayawati was reported saying that BSP rivals have pushed Uttar Pradesh into a "jungle raj" by criminalising politics, politicising crime and protecting the mafia. In a tweet in Hindi, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said that governments of all parties except that of the BSP are guilty of troubling the public.