Minister of State of Commerce and Industry of India and Apna Dal (Sonelal) President Anupriya Patel did not seem surprised by the recently released Uttar Pradesh exit polls which favoured BJP and predicted that the NDA will return to power. Noting that the people of Uttar Pradesh have received benefits from the incumbent administration, Patel claimed that the voters feel that there is a positive change in the state. Notably, the biggest state in terms of the constituency went through the most number of phases for the polls.

I am not amazed as we have said NDA govt will return to power in UP & exit polls are also directing in the same direction.People have benefited from our social welfare schemes. Voters have felt a positive change in our govt: Union minister &Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief Anupriya Patel pic.twitter.com/SaYiaxSVIX — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that UP elections commenced on February 10 and the state's Purvanchal voted on March 7 in the last and final seventh phase of polls. The results of all phases shall be declared on March 10 along with 4 other states including Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

Exit Polls for Uttar Pradesh

The state of Uttar Pradesh claims an enormous assembly with 403 seats, which makes it the biggest in the country. Notably, no Chief Minister in the history of Uttar Pradesh's electoral history has ever been given an opportunity by its people to govern for two consecutive terms, however, according to the results from the recently concluded exit polls indicate Yogi Adityanath will rewrite history by becoming the first CM of the state to govern the state for two consecutive terms.

According to the P-MARQ exit polls, the BJP-led NDA government will easily cross the 202 magic number and is predicted to win 240 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Their major contender Akhilesh Yadav's cycle might not prove to be as tough competition as expected as the P-MARQ exit polls hint that the Samajwadi Party-led alliance might get 140 seats, more than 60 less than the majority.

Congress, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi and her 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' slogan, fought on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh after a brief hiatus. The party has found it difficult in recent years to fare well in the polls and repeating their past performance the grand old party is expected to succumb at 4 seats.

Mayawati, who once enjoyed power in Lucknow from 2007 to 2012, has failed to impress in every election post-2012. The Bahujan Samaj Party is not looking good even in this year's elections as according to P-MARQ exit polls, the party will avail 17 seats.

Image: ANI