Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar has welcomed the leads and results coming from the five states - Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. He said it's a mandate for the incumbent Government in Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He also lambasted the opposition parties for the oft-repeated excuse of EVM rigging. Chandrashekhar also cautioned on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) coming to power in Punjab.



At the time of this publication, based on the leads coming in, the BJP is all set to return to power in Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand. The BJP is ahead in 264 (403) seats in UP, 25 (60) in Manipur, 47 (70) in Uttarakhand and 18 (40) in Goa. The AAP is ahead in 89 seats in the 117-seat Punjab assembly.

Pro-incumbency mandate by people: MoS Chandrasekhar

Chandrashekhar attributed BJP's success to the trust shown by the people on the state and centre's development policies, "We have worked a lot in all the five states. This is a pro-incumbency mandate and the people have accepted the development and inclusive policies of PM Modi," said Chandrashekhar to ANI.

The EVM issue is often raked up by the opposition parties before and after elections. Chandrasekhar opined, "When opposition leaders are defeated they start blaming the EVMs. This is just a drama. Whenever dynastic parties are rejected they start blaming the EVMs,"

A day before the counting day on March 10, Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh had demanded Live webcasting of the counting in every assembly seat and that the link of the webcast should be shared with all the political parties.

"The news of EVM being caught in Varanasi is giving a message to every assembly of UP to be alert. All candidates and supporters of SP-alliance should be ready with their cameras to thwart the attempt to rig the counting of votes. Youth must become soldiers while counting votes to protect democracy and future!" Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.



The emergence of AAP in Punjab is a serious concern, "AAP can enjoy the spotlight for one day. But this is not good for Punjab, a border state," cautioned Chandrasekhar. It's important to note Punjab's CM Charanjit Singh Channi had written to Home Minister Amit Shah on AAP's alleged links with Sikh For Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan outfit. He also highlighted Arvind Kejriwal's former aide Kumar Vishwas's allegation on Kejriwal's links with Khalistani forces. Amit Shah had replied back to Channi's letter and said that he will personally look into AAP's alleged ties with Pro-Khalistani Forces.