MP Manoj Tiwari Claims 300+ Seats For BJP In UP; ‘Janta Ne Bola, Rang De Basanti Chola’

As early trends suggest BJP’s sweeping victory in Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari while speaking to the Republic TV averred that the saffron party is set for a clear mandate in the country's most populous state. Claiming that CM Yogi Aadityanath led government will return to power with a triumphant win, Manoj Tiwari, who is a popular Bhojpuri singer remarked that the BJP is set to cross the 300 mark in the polls this time.

Manoj Tiwari claims sweeping victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

He firmly stated that the people of the state have voted for the agendas of the BJP. Expressing his joy, claiming BJP’s majority, he sang a couplet to project that the people have discarded the politics of casteism and voted to reinforce good governance and development.

#March10WithArnab | 'Double-engine ka chamatkaar, EVM par mat phodo sar,' croons BJP's @ManojTiwariMP as BJP takes 263-102 lead over SP and appears set to form a government; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/y8rJ8xZRjf pic.twitter.com/0UvuhFEc4E — Republic (@republic) March 10, 2022

Tiwari further advised the opposition parties to maintain their calm and not blame EVMs for an embarrassing defeat. Further continuing, Tiwari stated in a couplet, ‘Jante ne bola, rang de Basanti Chola’ (People said that they want to paint their attire saffron- a reference to People choosing BJP to power.) Bhojpuri actor and Singer reiterated that the people of the state have cast their votes on the agenda of building Roads and bridges. They have chosen a government that can provide safety to women and take along everyone on the path of development, he said.

Early forecasts project BJP above halfway mark

As per the latest forecasts, BJP is leading on 264 seats in the early forecast, while the Samajwadi Party can be seen closing in on 125 seats. While the other contesting parties, including Congress and BJP have not even touched the two-digit figures according to the early forecasts. Besides, BJP can be seen leading from all the seats of Gorakhpur (4), incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Lok Sabha constituency. The CM continues to lead from Gorakhpur (Urban).

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly were held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes began at 8 AM today. The majority of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP led by Yogi Adityanath will return to power. They have forecast an increase in Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party's tally, but not enough to form the government.



Image: Republic World