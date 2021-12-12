Mukesh Sahni's VIP To Ride On 'Boat' Symbol In Uttar Pradesh Elections

After marking its presence in Bihar, Bihar Animal Husbandary Minister Mukesh Sahni is all set to make its electoral foray in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections after the Election Commission allocated its desired election symbol "Boat ". VIP is a party with a strong support base of fishermen, and the symbol boat is synonymous with the fishermen community.

After the allocation of the Boat symbol by the Election commission, VIP President Mukesh Sahni said that "The election commission has allowed Boat symbol to my party in UP. We are demanding ST reservations for the Nishad community, as the community is getting reservations in Delhi and Bengal but being denied in Bihar, Jharkhand, UP. In order to fight for the rights of fishermen, my party will contest 165 seats in UP. VIP is an established party in Bihar."

Mukesh Sahni writes a letter to Nishad Party Chief

The VIP chief has written a letter to Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad to join hands to fight for providing reservations to Nishads in UP. On this Mukesh Sahni said that "I have written a letter to Sanjay Nishad Ji to support me in my fight for reservation for fishermen in UP. Whereas Sanjay Nishad only took care of his family's interest and got his son elected as MP in 2015 with the support of SP and in 2019 with the support of BJP. "

Fight for Reservation

Mukesh Sahni has made reservation the main plank for election. Sahni said that "I am not talking to any political party for alliance but I am planning to contest on 165 seats. My agenda is clear if the BJP grants reservation to the Nishad community then I will support the BJP and not contest election in UP."

Sahni further said that "we have been demanding reservation for the past 6-7 years, and the PM should grant us if he feels our demand is genuine If the Nishads get a reservation, then the community will progress ".

After his party bagged four seats in the Bihar assembly elections, VIP party chief Mukesh Sahni is trying hard to garner the support of the Nishad community for the upcoming polls. Mukesh Sahni runs a company that designs sets for Bollywood movies, made an entry into the political turf of Bihar in 2014, fighting for the rights of fishermen, with the name Mukesh Sahni - son of mallah (fisherman).

Ever since, he has come a long way, with his party winning four seats in the 2020 assembly elections. Despite the fact that Mukesh Sahni lost the 2020 assembly polls, he was made a Minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet. With the passage of time, he has established himself as the leader of the Nishad community, which is an important voting constituent of the Extremely Backward caste community.