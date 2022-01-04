Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday has slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his Lord Krishna remarks ahead of the high stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. On Monday, Yadav claimed that "Lord Krishna comes to his dream every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish 'Ram Rajya' in Uttar Pradesh. Responding to his remarks, Naqvi took a dig and stated that the Samajwadi Party chief has started seeing his government in his dreams.

"They have started seeing their government in their dreams. Those who have been selling dreams will obviously see dreams themselves. However, they will only see their government in their dreams and not in reality," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Further attacking the Akhilesh Yadav-led party over its promises of safety and free electricity, the Union Minister stated that the former is fabricating and making up false promises. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has therefore avered that the people of Uttar Pradesh know that a "Samajwadi Party government will only be in dreams and not in reality".

'Ram Rajya means Socialism': SP MLC backs Akhilesh Yadav's remarks

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party party's MLC and leader Sunil Yadav has backed party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks. Stating that "Lord Krishna destroyed the devils" he added that the lord will only come in the dreams of "people who are on the path of truth and religion". He added that "Lord Krishna does not come in the dreams of people who are corrupted". Speaking about "Ram Rajya", Sunil Yadav remarked that "Ram Rajya cannot work without Socialism".

"Lord Ram's whole life was based on Socialism. He was against caste based discrimination. He stood with the dalits and adivasis. His whole life was Socialism. Therefore, one cannot ensure Ram Rajya without Socialism," Yadav added

'Lord Krishna comes in my dreams; I’m set to establish Ram Rajya in UP after polls': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dream every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish “Ram Rajya” in Uttar Pradesh after the state's upcoming assembly polls. The former UP chief minister made the claim during a function held for the induction of BJP’s Bahraich MLA Madhuri Verma into his party. Elated over the induction of sitting BJP MLA from the Nanpara assembly seat in Bahraich district, Yadav asserted that the Yogi Adityanath government has "failed" in the state.

"The way to Ram Rajya is through the path of Samajwad (socialism). The day 'samajwad' is established, the “Ram Rajya” will be set up in the state,” the SP president said “Lord Sri Krishna comes to my dreams every night to tell me that our government is coming up (in UP)," he added