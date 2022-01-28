Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Lambasts Congress; Says 'Party On Ventilator, Ego On Accelerator'

Amid the ongoing exodus of the Congress leader ahead of the 2022 UP Polls, Union Minority Affairs Ministry Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday took a jibe at the Congress party and claimed that the age-old national party is on a "ventilator" and more leaders will continue to retreat from the political party.

Taking potshots at the Congress amid the speculations of popular actor turned politician Raj Babbar jumping the ship to the Samajwadi Party from Congress, BJP leader Naqvi stated that the party’s ego and anarchy are on the rise, consequent to which the party is facing a steep decline.

“Congress party is on a ventilator, but their ego is on the accelerator. The Party’s pride and anarchy is continuously rising and thus they are making derogatory comments,” Naqvi commented responding to the recent comments of the former senior Congress leader Hamid Ansari that had stirred a row.

Under Cong's rule 'Udaarvaad became Udhaarvad' : Naqvi

Further lashing at the Congress, he claimed that “during their (Congress) regime "udarvaad" (liberalism) had become "Udhharvaad" (a regime that promotes giving loans.) They had put everyone under debt during their rule, but now when the country is progressing and the economy is flaring, they have a problem.”

Union Minister continued to add, “under the PM Modi’s government, the country is developing and progressing & the BJP has formed a transparent government at the centre, the economy is expanding, with the youth is getting enough employment opportunities, they have issues.”

The statement comes amid the speculation of Congress leader Raj Babbar doing a "Ghar Wapasi" to the Samajwadi Party, ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Earlier, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi heaped praises on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government and claimed that the "MY (Modi & Yogi)" factor is an important aspect in the elections.

Addressing people from UP’s Rampur district in a "Chaupal Par Charcha" event, Naqvi touched upon several governance issues and noted that the BJP government had revolutionised the most populous Indian state by effectively implementing development policies.

‘Modi-Yogi factor in UP elections’

Highlighting the reduction of crime rate in the state, the Union Minister asserted that the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government under the leadership of PM Modi had pulled out corruption, crime and mafias.

"This 'MY (Modi-Yogi)' factor has demolished the culture of corruption and crime, dens of 'danga' (riots) and 'dabangs' (audacious)," Abbas Naqvi said.

Naqvi added that people in the state are not unfamiliar with the rule of the mighty mafia leaders and goons, but now the BJP government under CM Yogi had abolished the welfare of the mighty. He coined a phrase - "3B (Balwayi, Bahubali and Beyimani)" - to sum up, the rule of the previous regimes.



