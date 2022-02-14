Mukhtar Ansari's Son Abbas To Contest From Mau In Place Of His Father In UP Elections

In a significant political development, jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari announced that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections from Mau, in place of his father. Ansari will fight the UP polls Sardar seat in Mau, on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, which is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Evading questions on why he was contesting in place of his jailed father, Abbas Ansari remarked that there was 'no difference' between a son and father, and vowed to fight against the problems faced by the common man.

Mukhtar Ansari's son to contest polls from Mau

"What is the difference between son and father? We will fight on what the issues of the nation and state are. Issues like unemployment and the way the poor have been exploited, health is another issue along with the problems of our elders, mothers, daughters, and farmers," Abbas Ansari said while speaking to reporters.

"Mau is my birthplace, and will now be my workplace. We will work together to better it. The citizens are with us. There is no one against me, I am fighting with the blessings of people. It is not about whether my father was not able to secure a nomination or not, it's about how people are upset over rising inflation, fuel prices, or unemployment."

Earlier, Abbas Ansari had dared Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to contest from Mau. "I am waiting for the day when Yogi Ji gathers some courage to file a nomination from Mau constituency," said Abbas Ansari amid ongoing UP elections.

Don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is facing more than 50 criminal cases not just in UP but other states as well. The ex-Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA is a history-sheeter and has been shifting from various jails in Ropar, Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, Lucknow over extortion charges. Currently, he is lodged in the Banda jail.

Uttar Pradesh election

The Uttar Pradesh polls are being held in seven phases. The first 2 phases were held on February 10 and 14, and the remaining five phases will be held on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.