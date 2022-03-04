Mukhtar Ansari's Son Says 'Scores Will Be Settled With UP Officers After SP Govt Formed'

In a shocking statement, jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son - Abbas on Thursday, claimed that for six months after Akhilesh Yadav forms the UP govt 'no official will be transferred'. In a now-viral video, Abbas is heard saying that 'scores will be settled first' and then officers can be transferred, at a rally in Mau. Abbas Ansari is contesting from his father's seat (Mau) on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket. The last phase of UP elections will be held on March 7 and results on March 10.

Mukhtar Ansari's son: 'No transfer of officials for 6 months'

"I've told SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that no transfers or postings will happen for 6 months. First, 'hisab kitab' will happen with them and only then their transfer certificates will be stamped," said Ansari. Taking cognizance of the remark, UP police has ordered a probe into the inflammatory remark. Mukhtar Ansari is a 5-time MLA from the Mau constituency.

#WATCH | I've told SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that no transfers or postings will happen for 6 months as 'hisab kitab' will happen with them first and only then their transfer certificates will be stamped: Abbas Ansari, SP alliance candidate from Mau seat, Uttar Pradesh (03.03.2022) pic.twitter.com/NQ9farLMov — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2022

Ansari's son gets SBSP ticket

On February 14, Abbas Ansari announced that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections from Mau, in place of his father - jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. He will fight for the Mau (Urban) constituency on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, which is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Evading questions on why he was contesting in place of his jailed father, Abbas Ansari remarked that there was 'no difference' between a son and father, and vowed to fight against the problems faced by the common man.

Don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is facing more than 50 criminal cases not just in UP but other states as well. The ex-Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA is a history-sheeter and has been shifting from various jails in Ropar, Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, Lucknow over extortion charges. Currently, he is lodged in the Banda jail after Punjab govt allowed his transfer.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.