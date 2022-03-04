Mukhtar Ansari's son threatens to 'settle account' with govt officials after UP polls, FIR lodged

Mau (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari was on Friday booked for the violation of the election code and criminal intimidation after a purported video of him threatening to "settle the account" with government officials surfaced on social media.

Abbas Ansari is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Mau on the ticket of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which has a tie-up with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

In the purported video, Abbas Ansari is seen telling a crowd during an election event that he has talked to Yadav to make sure that no transfer or posting takes place in next six months after the party comes to power in the state.

"Jo yahan hai wo yahan hi rahega, pehle hisaab-kitab hoga uske baad unke jaane ke certificate par mohar lagaya jaega (Those who are here, will remain here. First account will be settled with them and only after that their departure papers will be stamped," Ansari is purportedly seen saying in the video.

The exact location and date of the incident are not clear yet.

Mau Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said the FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 171 G (false statement in connection with an election) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sadar Kotwali over the video.

"Besides, a report of the incident has been sent to the returning officer of the Assembly constituency for further action," the officer added.

Reacting to the Mau candidate’s video, the BJP tweeted, "The 'sahabzade' of the mafia has told 'babua' (Akhilesh Yadav) that no officer should be transferred before six months. Transfer will be done only after the account has been settled." "What account is he dreaming of settling? It appears that he is not able to understand which way the wind is blowing #SP_means_hooliganism," the party said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also tweeted the video and alleged that Abbas Ansari is openly threatening the administration and police officials.

Mau goes to the polls in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

Mukhtar Ansari had been representing the seat since 1996 but he is currently in jail as he is facing trial in a number of cases. PTI SAB COR/KIS DIV RDK RDK

