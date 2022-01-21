Setting the rumour mills abuzz ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav gave his blessings to his daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav who joined BJP. This was the first meeting between them after she arrived in Lucknow on Friday. Having unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Allahabad Cantonment on an SP ticket, she supported various initiatives of the BJP government such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign besides donating Rs.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's tacit endorsement of Aparna Yadav is being perceived as a fallout of the lingering rift in the Yadav family. After being ousted as the president of his party by his own son Akhilesh in January 2017, the former UP CM has kept a low profile and avoided full-fledged campaigning. However, he made a rare appearance at the Samajwadi Party headquarters on January 10 where he boosted the morale of workers and exuded confidence in the victory of the party in the upcoming UP polls.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सदस्यता लेने के पश्चात लखनऊ आने पर पिताजी/नेताजी से आशीर्वाद लिया। pic.twitter.com/AZrQvKW55U — Aparna Bisht Yadav (@aparnabisht7) January 21, 2022

Akhilesh Yadav scoffs at BJP

In a sharp riposte to his relative Aparna Yadav switching allegiance to BJP on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav quipped that he was happy at the "expansion" of the Samajwadi ideology. Moreover, he claimed that his father had tried to convince her against taking such a step. Refuting the notion that she was miffed over the denial of a party ticket, he also took a dig at her for justifying her BJP entry on the 'nationalism' plank.

Addressing a press briefing, he remarked, "First of all, I will congratulate her and give her my best wishes. Apart from this, I feel happy that the Samajwadi ideology is expanding. I hope that our ideology will reach there (BJP) and Constitution and democracy will be saved".