Mulayam Singh's Brother-in-law Pramod Gupta Joins BJP; Says 'Akhilesh Torturing Netaji'

In a major jolt to the SP, party founder and patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law Pramod Gupta on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. A former MLA, Gupta joined the BJP in the presence of Laxmikant Bajpai in Uttar Pradesh, reasoning that he was 'impressed' with the ideology of the party. He claimed that the saffron party is going to win over 300 seats in the 403-member state assembly in the upcoming polls.

In a scathing attack at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Gupta said," He tortured his own father, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sivpal Singh Yadav, his uncle. They are extremely unhappy with his behaviour. The truth is that all the people who had Samajwadi ideology have been cornered, made to leave and all the anti-Samajwadi people have been inducted, then what is the use of staying in such a party?"

Just a day ago, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh had ditched SP and shifted to the BJP. The induction of members of the Yadav clan one after the other can be seen as BJP hitting back at SP. Sitting ministers - Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chaudhary, and MLAs Dharam Singh Saini, Avtar Singh Bhadana earlier joined the SP, claiming that BJP was ignoring the OBC community.

UP elections

Elections in UP will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats.

As per the Republic-P MARQ opinion polI, in spite of SP, BSP, Congress trying their best, as per the predictions, BJP is all set for a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh. BJP+ is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, SP+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.