Munawwar Rana, Who Vowed To Leave UP If Yogi Adityanath Wins, Offered Farmhouse By MP Poet

After Yogi Adityanath's thumping victory in assembly elections, poet Munawwar Rana was reminded that he was supposed to 'leave Uttar Pradesh' as he had promised to do so earlier if the BJP emerged victorious. One of his fellow poets, Manzar Bhopali, took to social media to refresh the memory of the controversial figure who had vowed to leave Uttar Pradesh if Yogi Adityanath made a comeback as the Chief Minister, and offered that he could come and live in his farmhouse in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal saying that it was 'made ready for him'

"My only request to him is that he speaks a little less in spite of all the intelligence he has," the Madhya Pradesh-based poet said, adding the hashtag '#ishq karte raho (Keep loving)' in the highly sarcastic post. A few pictures of the farmhouse was also attached in the post, purportedly for Rana's reference.

Munawwar Rana to leave Uttar Pradesh?

Back in January, speaking to the media, Munawwar Rana had said, "If Yogi Adityanath becomes CM again, I will leave Uttar Pradesh. It will be very painful for me, but since the state in itself is in danger, I am left with no other option but to leave."

Between February 10- March 7, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections were held in seven phases. While BJP had formed an alliance with Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD Party, SP had announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Congress and BSP on the other hand contested solo.

Post the counting of votes that took place on March 10, the Election Commission of India announced that the SP has won 111 seats. Congress, showcasing a dismal performance, has won two seats. The BSP was all but obliterated with just one seat. The ruling BJP won 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.