Nadda Slams Akhilesh For Revoking Cases Against Terrorists; 'Is He Rakshak Or Bhakshak?'

BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav for withdrawing cases against terrorists under his tenure, asking if he is a 'rakshak' (savior) or 'bhakshak (devourer). Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' on Sunday, Nadda stated that the cases against terrorists were reopened after Yadav's ouster and 4 out of the 15 were hanged to death, while the rest were given life imprisonment.

"Akhilesh Yadav took cases back against 15 terrorists. Later when the case reopened, 4 out of the 15 terrorists were hanged to death and the rest got life imprisonment. Was he a 'rakshak' or a 'bhakshak'? Give him 'aaraam' & Yogi Ji 'kaam'," said JP Nadda.

Cases withdrawn in 2006 Varanasi bombings

During his tenure as the Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav withdrew cases against dreaded terrorists involved in the serial blasts at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple and Cantt railway station on March 7, 2006. In 2013, a total of 14 cases registered against dreaded terrorists in seven districts under the Akhilesh government were withdrawn-- one in Varanasi, one in Gorakhpur, one in Bijnor, eight in Lucknow, three in Kanpur Nagar, one in Rampur, and one in Barambaki.

The SP government had argued that '"innocent Muslim youths" had been booked under terror charges. In turn, it had registered a murder case against Director General Civil Defense Brijlal, former DGP Vikram Singh, and 42 policemen.

Notably, the act had drawn severe criticism of the Allahabad High Court which expressed displeasure and sought an answer from the government over its decision to revoke the case against terrorists involved in the 2006 Varanasi bombings, which led to the deaths of 18 persons.

"Will the Akhilesh government honour these accused with Padma Bhushan tomorrow. Who will decide who the terrorist is? When the matter is in the court, let the court decide. How can the government decide who the terrorist is?" the HC had questioned.

