As voting goes underway for the high-octane Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, parties have been campaigning aggressively across districts to garner maximum votes. A total of 58 assembly constituencies from 11 districts of Western UP are voting to elect the next government for Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in Kairana, Iqra Hasan, sister of Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan, is spearheading a campaign against BJP's Mriganka Singh. The SP candidate is currently lodged in jail over a cheating case. He was arrested on January 15 under the Gangster Act and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Speaking to Republic Media Network about her brother's arrest and his prospects in the UP polls, Iqra Hasan said, "These are politically motivated allegations because the BJP could not stand their defeat in 2017. With my brother in jail, the election campaign was challenging but we fought with courage. We have made the people aware of the political scenario and they have assured us support."

Nahid Hasan is allegedly a repeated offender and multiple cases have been registered against him over the years.

When asked whether the issue of migration from Kairana could impact the votes in the Muslim-dominated district, Iqra Hasan said, "The issue of migration and polarisation has been created by the BJP IT cell for elections. The same issue was raked in 2017 had the people of Kairana given a befitting response to the BJP. The same will happen this time."

'Farmers protest big issue in Kairana'

Iqra Hasan added, "BJP has tried to polarise many issues but Kairana has always been a symbol of peace and brotherhood. There have been no riots that can be labelled as polarised. It is a failed attempt by the BJP."

Talking about the prospects of the RLD-SP alliance for UP elections, Iqra Hasan said, "Farmers' protest is a big issue in this election. Kairana falls in the 'ganna' belt, and farmers here have been greatly troubled by the BJP's misgivings. Therefore maximum people will vote against the BJP. As the RJD-SP denotes brotherhood, many people wish to vote for the alliance."

The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, has joined hands with Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Janata Dal and other smaller parties to fight the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the BJP is contesting along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The first of the seven phases of the UP elections kick-started earlier today, February 10, with nearly 623 candidates in the fray for the 58 constituencies. Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and SP, some of the key constituencies include Noida, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Agra Rural, Muzaffarnagar, and Mathura.

Image: Instagram/@NAHID_HASAN_MLA, Republic World