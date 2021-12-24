Naqvi Slams Owaisi Over Threat To UP Police; Avers 'communal Mindset Won't Be Accepted'

In a strong response to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's threatening remarks to the Uttar Pradesh Police and for making "unconstitutional" comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that "criminal and communal mindset" of such people will never be accepted in India.

Naqvi, while speaking to Republic TV on Friday, slammed Owaisi for his threatening statements and said that society will never accept these people.

"People like them will continue giving such kind of statements. However, society is smart and they will be not provoked by such statements. Though, it is surprising that these people are being supported by leaders chanting about 'secularism' in the country", he added.

In another reaction, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also lashed out at the AIMIM chief. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Whenever people like Aurangzeb and Babar step on this land, heroes like Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, and Modi-Yogi will stand against them."

किसे धमका रहे हो मियां?



याद रखना जब-जब इस वीर भूमि पर कोई औरंगजेब और बाबर आएगा तब-तब इस मातृभूमि की कोख से कोई ना कोई वीर शिवाजी, महाराणा प्रताप और मोदी-योगी बन खड़ा हो जाएगा।



सुनों हम ना डरे थे मुगलों से ना जिन्नावादियों से तो तुमसे क्या खाक डरेंगे! pic.twitter.com/cvbBjqJe53 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 23, 2021

AIMIM chief threatens Uttar Pradesh police and Hindus in viral speech

A speech by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi which has now gone viral on social media, has invoked a huge controversy and criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Owaisi, while addressing an election rally, was seen threatening UP police personnel and further allegedly targeting Hindus at large.

In the speech, Owaisi was heard saying, "I want to tell all the Uttar Pradesh police officers that Yogi will not remain as Chief Minister forever. Also, Modi will not remain as the Prime Minister forever. We Muslims are silent but we will not forget the injustice. Allah will destroy you by his powers. Inshallah! Time will change and then who will save you?"

Further targeting PM Modi and CM Yogi Aditynath, he said, "When Yogi will go back to his Mutt and Modi to the mountains, who will come to save you. We will not forget".

Meanwhile, AIMIM has also announced to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election scheduled for 2022.

