'Nawab Malik's Arrest A Bid To Influence UP Polls': Mayawati Takes Umbrage At ED's Action

In a big charge on Thursday, BSP supremo Mayawati indicated that NCP leader Nawab Malik has been arrested in a bid to influence the ongoing UP election. Taking to Twitter, she came down heavily on the action taken by the central investigative agencies in the name of terror. Moreover, she urged the people to remain cautious of such tactics. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have extended support to NCP, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will sit on a dharna at 10 am today to protest the arrest of Malik.

उत्तर प्रदेश में हो रहे विधानसभा के आमचुनाव को प्रभावित करने के लिए देश मेें कभी आतंकवाद के नाम पर व कभी महाराष्ट्र में चल रही जाँच एजेन्सियों की गतिविधियोें को भी लेकर जो कुछ हो रहा है, यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। जनता जरूर सतर्क रहे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 24, 2022

ED arrests Nawab Malik

At about 7 am on Wednesday, a team of ED officials reached Nawab Malik's residence and accompanied him to its Mumbai office for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the activities of the underworld, terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He was arrested at 2.45 pm after the agency alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As per sources, the NCP leader was not cooperating with the probe. Coming out of the ED office, he said, "We will fight but we will not be scared. We will fight and win. Will win, won't bow down".

After his arrest by the ED on January 18, Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping the high valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The central agency alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla whose present market value is Rs.300 crore was usurped by Nawab Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd.- a company purportedly owned by his family members. As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

The ED's remand copy read, "The interrogation of Nawab Malik may reveal crucial facts which are in his exclusive domain. He being the key conspirator and beneficiary of the entire charade, may reveal the details of this syndicate. In lieu of getting illegal occupation of this property, he funded a prominent member of D-Gang, the details of this funding needs to be investigated. The custodial interrogation is necessary as the details of the other usurped properties by the accused and D-Gang might be revealed by the same person". Thereafter, special Judge RN Rokade remanded him to ED custody until March 3.