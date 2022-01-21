NDA Ally Vikassheel Insaan Party Dares BJP To Exit Bihar Govt; Hints At Alliance With RJD

Amid the increasing rift between BJP and JDU over several issues, NDA ally Vikassheel Insaan Party threw its weight behind Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani dared BJP to walk out of the alliance if it has a problem with the functioning of the Bihar government. At present, Sahani is serving as the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet.

The VIP chief was quoted as saying by ANI, "CM Nitish Kumar is running Bihar government successfully and I'm with him. If they (BJP) have any problem, they can walk out". Hinting at a future alliance with RJD, he added, "I'm a follower of Lalu Ji and Tejashwi Yadav is like my younger brother. We would do politics together the day we come to a consensus".

BJP-JDU tussle

The tussle between BJP and JDU was exacerbated by the Nalanda hooch tragedy in which 11 persons lost their lives due to the consumption of spurious alcohol. Even as Kumar ruled out a review of Bihar's stringent prohibition law, BJP demanded a rethink citing that it has failed to deliver desired results. Similarly, the rift between the two parties came to the fore after JDU urged President Ram Nath Kovind to take back the Padma Shri awarded to Hindi writer Daya Prakash Sinha, who had links with BJP in the past, for drawing parallels between Emperor Ashoka and Mughal king Aurangzeb.

Seeking to take advantage of the rift in the ruling alliance, RJD extended an olive branch to JDU over the Centre's refusal to conduct a caste census. On January 6, Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh said, "I want to say to Nitish Kumar to remove those ministers who are opposing his policies. Nitish Kumar should take a stand on the caste-based census. Our party is ready to support him in Vidhan Sabha on this issue".

VIP's role in Bihar polls & JDU's reduced clout

Formerly a set designer in Bollywood, Sahani turned to politics by initially supporting BJP. He formed his own party on November 4, 2018. While he was a part of the press conference of Mahagatbandhan to announce the seat-sharing formula on October 3, Sahani stormed out saying that he had been backstabbed by RJD. Though he declared that his party would field candidates in all 243 seats of Bihar, VIP subsequently joined NDA and won 4 out of 11 seats in the Assembly election.

As NDA won a very slender majority in the state Assembly with 125 seats as against the Mahagatbandhan's 110, VIP's 4 elected MLAs played a vital role in the formation of the government. Meanwhile, BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.