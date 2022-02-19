Neglected & Deprived Snake Charming Community Seeks UP Govt's Recognition

Amid the ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh, a deprived community, that has always been neglected has voiced their woes, expecting to be heard by the political parties. Voicing his distress, a member of the snake charming community from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, said that he is expecting to be recognised by the upcoming government.

Belonging from Firozabad’s Sirsela village, a 60-year-old man, who finds it difficult to earn a livelihood by snake charming, urged that the new government should recognise them as a separate caste so that they can avail the benefits offered by the state.

Woes of UP's snake charmers

He claimed that they are unable to avail the support offered by the government since they don’t belong to a particular caste/community and they want recognition from the state government to use civic amenities.

"We are wandering, begging and earning through snake charming. Since children are not educated, this is the only option left for us. We are not able to make our ends meet. I have five children and how would I survive. I am desperate to do any small-time job to make both ends meet," said a snake charmer Ebranath.

They also urged the government to provide them with better employment opportunities and develop infrastructure in their villages. "I got free ration from the government, I want the government to recognise me officially as I don't belong to any caste so that I am also entitled to government benefits," Ebranath said. "I got food from the government and do some work to earn living. I don't have a proper house. We don't have access to drinking water,” the 60-year-old snake charmer added.

Another snake Charmer Raju bemoaned, "I am not able to manage my household expenses. For us (snake charmers), it's a daily struggle. I expect the government to provide us with a house and basic civic amenities. When it rains, I live under a tin shed or a curtain.”

Third phase of UP Elections

The third phase of the UP elections will be held on February 20. An enthralling battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 59 seats will go to the polls in the third phase of the UP election on Sunday, February 20.

There are 627 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 16 districts-- Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 50 of these seats whereas SP, BSP and Congress emerged victorious in seven, one and one seats respectively.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)