Nida Khan, Taqueer Raza's Daughter-in-law, Joins BJP; Claims Muslim Women Safer In BJP Era

In a major boost to Bharatiya Janata Party's full-swing campaigning and stature in the Uttar Pradesh election, Islamic cleric Taqueer Raza's daughter-in-law Nida Khan joined the ruling party on Sunday. Seemingly all in praise of the CM Yogi Adityanath-led regime, Khan attributed the criminalization of triple talaq as the 'biggest' contributory factor to the new association. Her induction comes to the fore days after Raza's Ittihad-e-Millat Council announced its alliance with Congress.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Khan said, "My biggest reason is triple talaq; since the practice has been criminalised the ordeals of Muslim women have diminished to a great extent. Earlier when I ran an institution, ladies (Muslim women) used to visit it thrice or four times a week and confide they were given triple talaq by respective husbands for matters as trivial as -adding extra salt in meals" while indicating the situation has improvised under the BJP government.

Women are rendered to better since the abolishment of triple talaq and emergency helpline numbers exist wherein we (Muslim women) can submit and voice their complaints, she added.

'UP Muslim women safer under BJP government'

Further, citing her own experience and atrocities inflicted upon the females of the Islam Community under Akhilesh Yadav's government, she said, "I was given a triple talaq under the Samajwadi Party regime and I was attacked multiple times. But we (Muslim women) feel secure since BJP formed the Uttar Pradesh government."

"Under previous governments, our complaints were not even heard, let alone redressal but under BJP government, our issues are heard, moreover taken up by authorities and raised for redressal too," she added.

'Congress speaks against women'

In the previous conversation with Republic TV, Khan had condemned the Congress party and stated that its leaders have spoken against women. She claimed that Congress leaders including some ministers had backed the Triple Talaq. She added that Tauqeer Raza too supported the Triple talaq.

"Maulana Tauqeer Raza supported the Triple talaq and said that it should be there because they don't want women to have security at all. Speaking about this time, he is talking about women. If he ever supported women and thought about them, then such harassment wouldn't have taken place in his family," said Nida Khan

"He fools people through fatwas and does injustice to women through them. He issues one-sided fatwas due to which women are harassed. All his life, he has thought that women are like objects that can be used," she added