In a stern reaction to the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi which transpired last week in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday called it a "very unfortunate" incident stating that appropriate action will be taken against the miscreants. Owaisi's convoy came under attack in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district when two persons opened fire on his car when the Lok Sabha MP was returning to Delhi.

Speaking exclusively to Republic about the incident, Nitin Gadkari said that such an incident is very unfortunate and that the Yogi government will take stern action against all the anti-social elements behind it.

Further mentioning the elimination of 'Gundaraj' from the state, he said, "This type of Gundaraj was continuously going on in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP government has taken serious action against such people who may belong to any political party, caste, or religion." Further calling it an important achievement of the Yogi government, he highlighted that the law and order situation is in control under the state government.

Owaisi's convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was on his way to New Delhi from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was attacked by some assailants on February 3 while he was returning after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh. His vehicle was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch when the incident took place in the evening. Later, while speaking to the media, he demanded an independent probe in the matter from the Centre and the state government.

Concerning the same, the Uttar Pradesh Police has also arrested two people in the matter identified as Sachin Sharma and Shubham. While Sachin Sharma has confessed that he had attempted to kill Owaisi at three other rallies, Shubham is still being interrogated. Reportedly, they launched the attack after being upset and hurt over Owaisi's 'anti-India' statements.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the attack, Owaisi was also provided with Z category security by the central government, however, Lok Sabha MP rejected it saying that he wants to live like an A-category citizen and further demanded the assailants be booked under UAPA.

Image: PTI