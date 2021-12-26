Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced infrastructure projects worth Rs 5 lakh crores in the next 5 years if BJP comes to power again. Speaking from Pratapgarh, the Union Minister also said that infrastructure development of Rs 3 lakh crore under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has already taken place. The 403-seat UP assembly, which Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administers with a thumping majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs as the state nears elections in February 2022.

"I will make the roads of Uttar Pradesh as good as the roads of America," says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

#WATCH | Rs 5 lakh crores will be invested in roads projects in Uttar Pradesh in the next 5 years if BJP comes to power again. I will make the roads of Uttar Pradesh as good as the roads of America: Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Pratapgarh, UP (25.12) pic.twitter.com/NMFQng0tTM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2021

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says all promises fulfilled by BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fulfilled all its promises made five years back starting from the construction of the Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and followed by the repealing of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The Chief Minister who was speaking at the party's Jan Vishwas Yatra in Ghaziabad further sought the blessings of the people ahead of the state assembly polls in 2022.

"While speaking to the people at the yatra, CM Adityanath said, "We have come to your city to seek your blessing under our Jan Vishwas Yatra. The BJP has fulfilled all the promises made five years back, be it the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya or the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. With your blessings, once again the BJP government in the state will make Uttar Pradesh one of the leading states in the country", he said.

Political scenario in Uttar Pradesh

BJP had won the 2017 polls with a thumping majority of 312 seats. BJP has divided the entire state into three regions with top leaders having been assigned two each. Union Defence Minister has been given Kashi and Awadh to oversee poll preparations while Home Minister Amit Shah has been assigned Kashi and Awadh. BJP president JP Nadda has been given assigned Kanpur and Gorakhpur. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.