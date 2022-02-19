Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and alleged a link between the kin of Ahmedabad Blast convict and Akhilesh. He said that in 2013 the SP chief tried to withdraw cases against the terrorists. However, the court had to put a stay on that.

"Some of the convicts in Ahmedabad blast cases are from Samnarpur in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. The Father of one of the convicts was seen campaigning for the Samajwadi Party. Will he tell about why he tried to take back cases of terrorists in 2013? Will he clarify on his photo with the family member of a convict in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case?", CM Yogi asked. He added, "There is no place for terrorism and anarchy in Uttar Pradesh."

In a sensational claim, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, earlier in the day, shared photographs proving that the family member of a 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast convict was associated with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"One of the 49 convicts of the deadly serial blasts in Ahmedabad is Mohammad Saif , son of Samajwadi Party leader Shahbad Ahmed," revealed Thakur, sharing photos of then UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Ahmed. "Did Akhilesh call him over biryani? His son was the mastermind and involved in the blasts," he stated.

Anurag Thakur further stated that not only was SP associated with convicts of the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, but they also appealed to the courts to withdraw cases against some of them. Citing the court's response to a petition by the Akhilesh-led government in 2014, Thakur said, "Now you are withdrawing cases against them, tomorrow will you award them the Padma Bhushan?"

In the over 7,000-page judgement, a special court in Ahmedabad termed the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case as the rarest of rare and ordered the death penalty to 38 convicts in the case, while 11 others were awarded imprisonment till death, public prosecutor Arvind Patel said. As many as 21 explosions ripped through Ahmedabad on 26 July 2008, within a span of 70 minutes.

UP elections

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are taking place in seven phases. The third phase of polling will take place on Sunday, February 20. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14 where the voter turnout was recorded at 61%.

The remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.