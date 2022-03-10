Ahead of the counting of votes of assembly elections, the Election Commission of India issued a statement on Thursday. In a statement with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as the undersigned, the Election Commission of India has made clear that there is 'no question' of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in any one of the five states.

Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh has suspended ADM Varanasi because he has not followed the procedures to inform political parties about the movement of EVM for training purposes, said Chandra in an exclusive interview with ANI.

"EVMs are continuously used since 2004, by 2019 we have started maintaining voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) at every polling booth. After looking at them, EVMs are sealed in the presence of agents of political parties and their signatures are taken. Dealer EVMs are kept in a strong room under three-tier security. There are CCTV cameras installed in our side strong room for 24x7 surveillance. Agents of political parties also keep their eyes on the strong room, so there is no question of any type of tampering with EVMs and neither any EVM can be taken out of the strong room," the CEC added.

Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place from 8 AM onwards across nearly 12,000 counting halls. More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes in the five states where assembly polls were held recently.

Samajwadi Party's allegations

The apprehensions over tampering of EVMs began after Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that they were being transported without any information to the candidates. "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," the SP supremo said.

Mocking Samajwadi Party's claim of 'Bharatiya Janata Party trying to steal votes' in UP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that they could not even wait for March 10, and said it on March 8 itself. Speaking to the media, the BJP leader claimed that the SP supremo during the course of the seven-phased elections had got a sense that the people of UP were 'not serious' about the party.