Noida Assembly Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Elections Results

Uttar Pradesh is entering the seven-phased assembly elections 2022 and the constituency of Noida is being considered as one of the most important ones in the first phase of the polls. In the previous elections in 2017, this constituency was won by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pankaj Singh, who defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Sunil Choudhary by a margin of over one lakh votes. In 2022 as well, Pankaj Singh is against SP candidate Sunil Choudhary and Indian National Congress' Pankhuri Pathak.

The Noida assembly seat falls under the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency from where Pankaj Singh, who is the son of Defence Minister and former UP CM Rajnath Singh, had won 1,62,417 in UP elections 2017.

Noida Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh

As mentioned above, Pankaj Singh emerged as the winner in 2017 with 1,62,417 votes as compared to Sunil Choudhary who was the runner-up with 58,401 votes. On the other hand, 2012 saw Mahesh Kumar Sharma as the winner from Noida who defeated Omdutt Sharma by a margin of 27,676 votes.

Election Winner Party Votes Runner Ups Party Votes Margin of Victory (votes) 2017 Pankaj Singh BJP 1,62,417 Sunil Choudhary SP 58,401 1,04, 016 2012 Mahesh Kumar Sharma BJP 77,319 Omdutt Sharma BSP 49,643 27,676

2021 Noida Assembly Election in Uttar Pradesh

Contenders Party Votes Pankaj Singh BJP - Sunil Choudhary SP - Pankhuri Pathak Congress - Kripa Ram Sharma BSP - Pankaj Avana AAP -

