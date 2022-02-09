Noida Assembly Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Elections Results

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Uttar Pradesh is entering the seven-phased assembly elections 2022 and the constituency of Noida is being considered as one of the most important ones in the first phase of the polls. In the previous elections in 2017, this constituency was won by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pankaj Singh, who defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Sunil Choudhary by a margin of over one lakh votes. In 2022 as well, Pankaj Singh is against SP candidate Sunil Choudhary and Indian National Congress' Pankhuri Pathak.
The Noida assembly seat falls under the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency from where Pankaj Singh, who is the son of Defence Minister and former UP CM Rajnath Singh, had won 1,62,417 in UP elections 2017.
As mentioned above, Pankaj Singh emerged as the winner in 2017 with 1,62,417 votes as compared to Sunil Choudhary who was the runner-up with 58,401 votes. On the other hand, 2012 saw Mahesh Kumar Sharma as the winner from Noida who defeated Omdutt Sharma by a margin of 27,676 votes.
|Election
|Winner
|Party
|Votes
|Runner Ups
|Party
|Votes
|Margin of Victory (votes)
|2017
|Pankaj Singh
|BJP
|1,62,417
|
Sunil Choudhary
|SP
|
58,401
|1,04, 016
|2012
|Mahesh Kumar Sharma
|BJP
|
77,319
|Omdutt Sharma
|BSP
|49,643
|
27,676
|Contenders
|Party
|Votes
|
Pankaj Singh
|BJP
|-
|
Sunil Choudhary
|SP
|-
|
Pankhuri Pathak
|Congress
|-
|
Kripa Ram Sharma
|BSP
|-
|
Pankaj Avana
|AAP
|-