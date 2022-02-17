Owaisi Affirms 'BJP Exposed' As UP Minister Supports His Attackers, Alleges 'appeasement'

After Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala extended support to the persons who attacked his car, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that BJP had been "exposed". On February 3, shots were fired at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Owaisi expressed surprise over the fact that Bharala didn't trust his own government's investigation. He said that this was an example of BJP indulging in "appeasement politics". The Hyderabad MP also revealed that he didn't accept Z-security because of BJP's intentions.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "He is a Minister in the BJP government. He does not have faith in his own government's investigation. This is very clear. Second, BJP has to say who is doing appeasement politics. Third, BJP says that we have finished crime and mafia in Uttar Pradesh. But you are meeting people who fired bullets on me. So, you are indulging in appeasement. What kind of law and order are you talking about? BJP is exposed through these three things. That's why I said that I don't want Z-category security. Make me an A-category citizen."

UP Minister stirs controversy

Stoking a row ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, state Minister Sunil Bharala assured support to the persons accused of attacking Asaduddin Owaisi's car. He met the families of Sachin Sharma and Shubham, who have been arrested in connection with this case, on Tuesday and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier in the day, Bharala contended that one does not become a criminal simply after a case is registered. Casting aspersion on the involvement of the aforesaid accused, he claimed that their faces were not visible in the CCTV footage.

Sunil Bharala stated, "Sachin Sharma's parents said that our innocent son has been sent to jail in the case of an attack on the AIMIM chief. We went to meet his family. I met his sister, father, mother and younger brother. They talked about a comprehensive probe. No one becomes a criminal just because an FIR is registered against him."

"In the CCTV camera, the assailants are seen wearing masks. Their faces are not clearly visible. That is the argument of their parents as well. They want these faces to be sent to the forensic agency and a probe should be conducted. Their mobile location is a matter of investigation," the UP Minister added.