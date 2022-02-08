Owaisi Attacker's Confession Video Out: 'Hurt By Statement Of AIMIM Chief's Brother'

In a key development on Tuesday, Republic TV accessed a confession video of Sachin Sharma, who allegedly attacked the car of AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi. In the video, Sharma is heard saying that he was "hurt" by a particular statement made by Hyderabad MP's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2014. The latter is the sitting MLA from the Chandrayangutta constituency in Telangana. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that Sharma had attempted to kill Asaduddin Owaisi at three rallies as he found the AIMIM chief's statements "anti-India".

"In 2014, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi gave a statement. He said that Qutub Minar and Taj Mahal belong to our forefathers and you talk about driving us away. So, I was very hurt after listening to that statement," accused Sachin Sharma said in the purported confession video. Along with Sharma, another accused named Shubham has also been arrested by the police.

Attack on Owaisi's car

On Thursday, February 3, Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that 3-4 assailants fired shots at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle. According to him, the assailants ran away and left their weapons at the spot.

Hours after the incident, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage which showed one attacker in a red hoodie running after Owaisi's convoy, with his accomplice in a white hoodie firing a gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza. A day earlier, Owaisi was provided Z security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of this incident. Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha later in the day, the AIMIM supremo turned down the Z security cover, making it clear that he does not fear death.