Owaisi Claims 'two-sided Love Affair With UP Citizens'; Slams SP's Abysmal Poll Record

Targetting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, claimed that he shared a 'two-love affair' with UP citizens. Addressing a rally in Utrauli, he alleged that SP-BSP were attracting crowds by offering to fill up petrol tanks, free down, unlike his crowds who were there voluntarily. 61 seats across 12 districts go to polls today witnessing a tough fight between BJP, SP and Congress.

Owaisi: 'I have two-sided love affair'

"One-sided love does not work. Did someone fill up your petrol tanks, gave you money and make you come here? Do you love me? I love you also. This is two-sided love," said Owaisi.

He added, "In Samajwadi & BSP rallies, they will fill up petrol tanks and give free rations to get crowds. Here there is nothing, only love. Two-sided love affair. This is love. We are breaking down walls of hate and joining people with love".

Lashing out at SP, he added, "SP says 'Be wise, vote for SP'. Your wisdom has proved unsuccessful in 2014, 2017 and 2019. People should show their bravery and support Owaisi in 2022".

UP Phase-5 elections

Moving to the Ram Mandir stronghold, polling to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections on Sunday. Around 2.24 crore voters will vote in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda - the heart of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Key candidates in poll fray are - Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, ministers Siddharth Nath Singh, Rajendra Singh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.