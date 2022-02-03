Owaisi Demands Inquiry From EC, Centre & State, Alleges 'big Forces' Behind Attack

Hours after being attacked in UP's Chhajarsi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday evening demanding an independent inquiry by the Election Commission (EC), state government, and the Centre. Alleging a conspiracy, Owaisi asserted that that 'big forces' had planned his murder during the election season in UP.

"Whatever has happened today, I don't want to debate. I demand an independent inquiry, this was an attempt to murder. Recce was done, the plan was made. Both governments (State and Central) need to work to expose this conspiracy. This is a good opportunity for Modi and the Yogi government to do an inquiry, otherwise, anarchy will spread. An MP is attacked, it is clear big forces are involved. I don't know who is behind it but I have received threats," he told Republic.

"Someone said they will cut my throat, Dharam Sansad people abused me. I don't know who attacked me. I have been in politics since 1994, I write every year that I don't need security. But this murderous attempt has been planned against me, and done during election season. My demand is from Modi, Yogi, and EC to conduct an independent inquiry and expose the masterminds behind it," he added.

Asaduddin Owaisi attacked

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday alleged that his vehicle was fired upon. Owaisi has stated that a total of 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle while he was on his way to Delhi after a poll event in the Kithaur region of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. In the firing that took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza, there were a total of 3-4 people involved, the AIMIM chief said.

"Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle," Owaisi said in a tweet, sharing pictures of the vehicle fired upon. Visuals show at least two bullet-sized holes in the doors of the car, in addition to the punctured tires.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

Hours after the attack, Republic accessed CCTV footage of the entire incident. In the CCTV footage, the shooters who fired at Owaisi's convoy can be seen clearly. While one attacker in a red hoodie can be seen running after Owaisi's convoy, his accomplice in a white hoodie can be seen firing his gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Alongside this, a picture of a gun that has been recovered after the attack has also been accessed.

Image: Republic