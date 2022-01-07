Owaisi Ridicules Akhilesh Yadav's Lord Krishna Remarks; Avers 'Muslims Won't Vote For SP'

After claiming that Lord Krishna comes in his dreams to tell him that he will form the government in Uttar Pradesh; SP chief Akhilesh Yadav drew flak from AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi. Addressing a gathering of the oppressed classes in Moradabad on January 4, Owaisi dubbed this as a "kindergarten drama". Escalating his attack on Yadav a day later at a rally in Sambhal, the Hyderabad MP quipped that Muslims came in his dream to inform him that they will not vote for Samajwadi Party. UP CM Yogi Adityanath too had mocked the SP president's remark equating him to a "chameleon".

Asaduddin Owaisi opined, "BJP MP Harnath Yadav wrote to the BJP president and said that Lord Krishna came in my mind and told me that Yogi Adityanath should fight the election from Mathura. Then, Akhilesh said that he came in my dream too. He said that (Lord Krishna) told him that he is coming back to power. Is this the UP election or a kindergarten drama?"

"Akhilesh Yadav, poor Muslims come in my dream and tell me that they will not vote for you. In my dream, the oppressed Muslims who were forced to leave the villages of Muzzafarnagar to come and urge me to raise their voice. It is my dream that AIMIM legislators will win in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

While the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party initially joined the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha', it was left in the lurch after Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party forged a pre-poll alliance with SP. As of now, AIMIM has revealed its intention to contest 100 seats in UP. Other opposition parties have often accused AIMIM of being a B-team of BJP, an allegation vociferously denied by Owaisi.

Image: PTI