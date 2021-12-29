Scoffing at UP CM Yogi Adityanath's affinity to rename place, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, taunted UP govt for referring to Urdu poet Akbar Allahabadi as 'Akbar Prayagraji'. Owaisi tweeted that 'Baba (Yogi) is changing names of cities as well as poets. Hope Firak Gorakhpuri is not insulted as such'. Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) had changed the poet's name on its official website. Allahabad was renamed as Pryagraj in 2018 by the Adityanath government.

Owaisi: 'After cities, poets names are being changed'

शहर क्या शायर क्या?! उत्तर प्रदेश में बाबा सबके नाम बदल रहे हैं। अकबर इलाहाबादी का नाम बदल कर प्रयागराजी कर दिया गया है😂



उम्मीद है के ‘फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी’ की ऐसी तौहीन नहीं होगी!



"ये अजीब सितम है अजीब जफ़ा कि यहाँ न रहे तो कहीं न रहे!"

UPHESC calls Akbar Allahabadi as 'Akbar Prayagraji'

In a major goof-up, the UPHESC on Tuesday, changed suffixes of multiple Urdu poets from 'Allahabadi' to 'Prayagraj'. Under the 'About Prayagraj' section of the website, the changes include Urdu poets - Akbar Allahabadi, Tegh Allahabad and Rashid Allahabad, who have now been referred to as 'Akbar Prayagraji', 'Tegh Prayagraj', 'Rashid Prayagraj'. Moreover, even the Allahabad High Court has been changed to 'Prayagraj High Court'.

The website reads," Besides Hindi literature, Persian and Urdu literature are also studied in the city. Akbar Prayagraj i is a noted modern Urdu poet, and Nooh Narwi, Tegh Prayagraj , Shabnam Naqvi and Rashid Prayagraj have their origin in Prayagraj". It adds, "Moreover, it consists of The Prayagraj High Court or the High Court of Judicature that has jurisdiction over the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 1869, making it one of the first high courts to be established in India". As per reports, UPHESC has chalked up the change to an 'inadvertent error', blaming 'mischievous elements'. The error is now being rectified after multiple citizens raised the issue on Twitter.

Azamgarh to Aryamgarh?

Recently, CM Yogi Adityanath hinted at changing the name of Azamgarh to Aryamgarh. While laying the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh, Yogi Adityanath said that the educational institute will truly turn district into Aryamgarh. Adityanath has already renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, while Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Aligarh, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Ghazipur and Bastipur are on the list for a name change.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Other parties like AIMIM, SP, JDU, AAP, Shiv Sena have announced that it will contest polls. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

